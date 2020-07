Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Gated Peoria Condo! - 3 bed / 2 bath, 2 car garage, end unit with pool across the street. Open spacious floor-plan with tons of upgrades, custom paint, new AC, private backyard, solid wood cabinets, high end appliances, washer and dryer included, ceiling fans in every room, and much much more. Conveniently located, lots of shopping, freeways and schools close by, priced less than area apartments. Apply now, this wont last long!



(RLNE5632705)