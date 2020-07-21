8018 W MARY JANE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Location is everything! Gated community near P83, Arrowhead Mall, and Peoria Sports Complex! Amazing 2 story home with wood flooring in the formal living and dining rooms. Vaulted Ceilings. Large Open kitchen with neutral tile. Custom lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Wood plantation shutters throughout. French doors lead to exterior private Patio with pavers. Loft was recently converted to 3rd bedroom. Community has 2 pools with hot tubs, basketball court, dog park, and a rec center available for rental. Don't Miss this terrific home!