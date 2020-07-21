All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8018 W MARY JANE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8018 W MARY JANE Lane
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

8018 W MARY JANE Lane

8018 West Mary Jane Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8018 West Mary Jane Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Location is everything! Gated community near P83, Arrowhead Mall, and Peoria Sports Complex! Amazing 2 story home with wood flooring in the formal living and dining rooms. Vaulted Ceilings. Large Open kitchen with neutral tile. Custom lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Wood plantation shutters throughout. French doors lead to exterior private Patio with pavers. Loft was recently converted to 3rd bedroom. Community has 2 pools with hot tubs, basketball court, dog park, and a rec center available for rental. Don't Miss this terrific home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 W MARY JANE Lane have any available units?
8018 W MARY JANE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8018 W MARY JANE Lane have?
Some of 8018 W MARY JANE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 W MARY JANE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8018 W MARY JANE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 W MARY JANE Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8018 W MARY JANE Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8018 W MARY JANE Lane offer parking?
No, 8018 W MARY JANE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8018 W MARY JANE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 W MARY JANE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 W MARY JANE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8018 W MARY JANE Lane has a pool.
Does 8018 W MARY JANE Lane have accessible units?
No, 8018 W MARY JANE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 W MARY JANE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8018 W MARY JANE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College