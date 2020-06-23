All apartments in Peoria
7952 W Mission Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7952 W Mission Ln

7952 W Mission Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7952 W Mission Ln, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Amazing rental opportunity in this 3-bed, 2-bath home in Peoria! Custom interior paint, 18-inch tile flooring tile, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets and fixtures! This home is light and bright, with an open floor plan, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, formal living/dining areas, and a large covered patio looking over your own sparkling blue pool surrounded by green grass! Great location close to restaurants, entertainment, schools, shopping and more! Call us today to view! Rent price includes pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7952 W Mission Ln have any available units?
7952 W Mission Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7952 W Mission Ln have?
Some of 7952 W Mission Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7952 W Mission Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7952 W Mission Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7952 W Mission Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7952 W Mission Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7952 W Mission Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7952 W Mission Ln offers parking.
Does 7952 W Mission Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7952 W Mission Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7952 W Mission Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7952 W Mission Ln has a pool.
Does 7952 W Mission Ln have accessible units?
No, 7952 W Mission Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7952 W Mission Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7952 W Mission Ln has units with dishwashers.
