7952 W Mission Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Amazing rental opportunity in this 3-bed, 2-bath home in Peoria! Custom interior paint, 18-inch tile flooring tile, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets and fixtures! This home is light and bright, with an open floor plan, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, formal living/dining areas, and a large covered patio looking over your own sparkling blue pool surrounded by green grass! Great location close to restaurants, entertainment, schools, shopping and more! Call us today to view! Rent price includes pool service.