7931 W Rose Garden Lane

Well maintained home with wood and tile floors, and a cozy fireplace in the large family room off the kitchen. Quartz counter tops in Kitchen and large walk in pantry, SS appliances with white cabinets. Large formal living room and dining room in front of the house, which leads to large family room and kitchen complete with breakfast eating area. Large master suite with garden tub, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Fenced heated pool with waterfall and large grassy area in backyard. Large covered patio has plenty of space for outdoor living.