Peoria, AZ
7931 W Rose Garden Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

7931 W Rose Garden Lane

7931 West Rose Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7931 West Rose Garden Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well maintained home with wood and tile floors, and a cozy fireplace in the large family room off the kitchen. Quartz counter tops in Kitchen and large walk in pantry, SS appliances with white cabinets. Large formal living room and dining room in front of the house, which leads to large family room and kitchen complete with breakfast eating area. Large master suite with garden tub, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Fenced heated pool with waterfall and large grassy area in backyard. Large covered patio has plenty of space for outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7931 W Rose Garden Lane have any available units?
7931 W Rose Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7931 W Rose Garden Lane have?
Some of 7931 W Rose Garden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7931 W Rose Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7931 W Rose Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7931 W Rose Garden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7931 W Rose Garden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7931 W Rose Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7931 W Rose Garden Lane offers parking.
Does 7931 W Rose Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7931 W Rose Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7931 W Rose Garden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7931 W Rose Garden Lane has a pool.
Does 7931 W Rose Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 7931 W Rose Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7931 W Rose Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7931 W Rose Garden Lane has units with dishwashers.

