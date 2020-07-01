7894 W SALTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing rental home in the highly desired Fletcher Farms Subdivision. This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home sits across from a grassy play area. Master bedroom is split from other 3 bedrooms with an additional separate office/bonus room downstairs. Formal Living AND Dining room. Eat in kitchen features abundant counter and cabinet space, corian counters, walk in pantry, tile and carpet. Laundry room features built-in sink, counters and cabinets. Backyard oasis features large artificial turf, play area, oversized patio with 4 ceiling fans, speakers and accent lightning. Sunshades and blinds on all windows. Garage features epoxy floor, an ample amount of storage cabinets, and work bench. Owner to pay landscape maintenance and taxes.