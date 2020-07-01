All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

7894 W SALTER Drive

7894 West Salter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7894 West Salter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing rental home in the highly desired Fletcher Farms Subdivision. This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home sits across from a grassy play area. Master bedroom is split from other 3 bedrooms with an additional separate office/bonus room downstairs. Formal Living AND Dining room. Eat in kitchen features abundant counter and cabinet space, corian counters, walk in pantry, tile and carpet. Laundry room features built-in sink, counters and cabinets. Backyard oasis features large artificial turf, play area, oversized patio with 4 ceiling fans, speakers and accent lightning. Sunshades and blinds on all windows. Garage features epoxy floor, an ample amount of storage cabinets, and work bench. Owner to pay landscape maintenance and taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7894 W SALTER Drive have any available units?
7894 W SALTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7894 W SALTER Drive have?
Some of 7894 W SALTER Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7894 W SALTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7894 W SALTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7894 W SALTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7894 W SALTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7894 W SALTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7894 W SALTER Drive offers parking.
Does 7894 W SALTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7894 W SALTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7894 W SALTER Drive have a pool?
No, 7894 W SALTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7894 W SALTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 7894 W SALTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7894 W SALTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7894 W SALTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

