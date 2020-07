Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cats allowed

Home is in great condition wonderful open floor plan. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a very large grand room and a den/office. The home has a very nice back yard with built in grill. Large vaulted ceilings throughout the home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.