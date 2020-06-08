All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

7703 W CARLOTA Lane

7703 West Carlota Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7703 West Carlota Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
basketball court
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bbq/grill
Perfect Peoria Rental! What a beautiful place this is, it is a must see. All fresh paint throughout interior. This unit is in very good condition, carpet and tile in all the right places. Granite counters, good sized backyard, perfect for entertaining! The community also boasts a park with BBQ grills, basketball court, and trails that go on for miles! This home is situated with close access to the 101. Just too good to last for long, so hurry!Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 W CARLOTA Lane have any available units?
7703 W CARLOTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 W CARLOTA Lane have?
Some of 7703 W CARLOTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 W CARLOTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7703 W CARLOTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 W CARLOTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7703 W CARLOTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7703 W CARLOTA Lane offer parking?
No, 7703 W CARLOTA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7703 W CARLOTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 W CARLOTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 W CARLOTA Lane have a pool?
No, 7703 W CARLOTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7703 W CARLOTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 7703 W CARLOTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 W CARLOTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7703 W CARLOTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
