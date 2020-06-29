### R E D U C E D ! ### BEAUTIFUL 4BD / 3-CAR GARAGE!!**NEW CARPET & FRESH INTERIOR PAINT!!!##VERY SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN WITH SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS**FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS**ISLAND KITCHEN WITH BAYED EATING AREA - PLUS GRANITE COUNTERS!!!**KITCHEN IS WIDE OPEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE**MASTER SUITE WITH DUAL SINKS AND SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER**OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO WITH EASY-CARE LANDSCAPE**WASHER & DRYER FURNISHED**NEW TENANT TO MAKE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING WITH 24 HOUR PHONE NOTICE DURING LAST 30 DAYS OF LEASE**ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING INSIDE**50% OF CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE - COVERS AN ADMINISTRATION FEE**TENANT MAY USE REFRIGERATOR IN GARAGE - BUT LANDLORD WILL NOT MAINTAIN**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have any available units?
7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have?
Some of 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.