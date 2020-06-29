All apartments in Peoria
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive

7639 West Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7639 West Sunnyside Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
### R E D U C E D ! ### BEAUTIFUL 4BD / 3-CAR GARAGE!!**NEW CARPET & FRESH INTERIOR PAINT!!!##VERY SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN WITH SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS**FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS**ISLAND KITCHEN WITH BAYED EATING AREA - PLUS GRANITE COUNTERS!!!**KITCHEN IS WIDE OPEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE**MASTER SUITE WITH DUAL SINKS AND SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER**OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO WITH EASY-CARE LANDSCAPE**WASHER & DRYER FURNISHED**NEW TENANT TO MAKE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING WITH 24 HOUR PHONE NOTICE DURING LAST 30 DAYS OF LEASE**ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING INSIDE**50% OF CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE - COVERS AN ADMINISTRATION FEE**TENANT MAY USE REFRIGERATOR IN GARAGE - BUT LANDLORD WILL NOT MAINTAIN**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have any available units?
7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have?
Some of 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have a pool?
No, 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7639 W SUNNYSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
