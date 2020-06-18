7632 W Redfield Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 UPDATED BRIGHT & OPEN with VAULTED CEILINGS. NO HOA.



MOVE-IN DATE: Oct. 1 (possibly sooner if tenant move prior to Sept. 30.) This home has not been available for over eight years so hurry because it Won't Last Long at this price.



PETS: 1 small pet welcome with approval.



This Nice UPDATED HOME has an OPEN LAYOUT with a nice Floor Plan & 1633 Sq/Ft of living, 3 beds, 2 baths and in a GREAT LOCATION close to everything, including the 101 Loop & Glendale sports complexes. SHORT WALK to Walmart, Bashas and Walgreens.



Your family will love & enjoy living in this Nice Home thats on Quiet Street in the beautiful Shavano Subdivision Community. Nicely kept with Tile and Wood Laminate floors throughout, Nice Kitchen with separate eating area & Stainless-steel appliances, Updated blinds, Lighting and Ceiling Fans throughout.



There are VAULTED CEILINGS, 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, private fenced LOW MAINTENANCE yard with Terracotta Tiled patio, shed and more. The Beautiful Master suite has a separate shower & tub with double sinks and a door to the patio.



CALL TERRY Interlink Realty NOW at 602-703-2081 to view this nice home.



This is a SMOKE FREE home: ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!



RECAP:

OPEN LAYOUT with 1633 Sq/Ft on 1 level

Tile and Wood Laminate floors throughout!

Nice Kitchen with separate eating area

6 appliances, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, microwave & Washer/Dryer if need?

Double car garage with opener

3 bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Fully Fenced LOW MAINTENANCE Yard

Small Pets Welcome

NO SMOKING

Close to Everything

Rent: $1,445 plus $1,445 Security Deposit



Directions: North on 75th, West on Calavar to 75th Dr, North on 75th Dr and curve around on to West Redfield. Cross Street: 75th Ave & Thunderbird.



CALL TERRY Interlink Realty NOW at 602-703-2081 to view this nice home.



(RLNE5090803)