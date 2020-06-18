All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7632 W Redfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7632 W Redfield Rd
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

7632 W Redfield Rd

7632 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7632 West Redfield Road, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 UPDATED BRIGHT & OPEN with VAULTED CEILINGS. NO HOA.

MOVE-IN DATE: Oct. 1 (possibly sooner if tenant move prior to Sept. 30.) This home has not been available for over eight years so hurry because it Won't Last Long at this price.

PETS: 1 small pet welcome with approval.

This Nice UPDATED HOME has an OPEN LAYOUT with a nice Floor Plan & 1633 Sq/Ft of living, 3 beds, 2 baths and in a GREAT LOCATION close to everything, including the 101 Loop & Glendale sports complexes. SHORT WALK to Walmart, Bashas and Walgreens.

Your family will love & enjoy living in this Nice Home thats on Quiet Street in the beautiful Shavano Subdivision Community. Nicely kept with Tile and Wood Laminate floors throughout, Nice Kitchen with separate eating area & Stainless-steel appliances, Updated blinds, Lighting and Ceiling Fans throughout.

There are VAULTED CEILINGS, 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, private fenced LOW MAINTENANCE yard with Terracotta Tiled patio, shed and more. The Beautiful Master suite has a separate shower & tub with double sinks and a door to the patio.

CALL TERRY Interlink Realty NOW at 602-703-2081 to view this nice home.

This is a SMOKE FREE home: ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!

RECAP:
OPEN LAYOUT with 1633 Sq/Ft on 1 level
Tile and Wood Laminate floors throughout!
Nice Kitchen with separate eating area
6 appliances, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, microwave & Washer/Dryer if need?
Double car garage with opener
3 bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Fully Fenced LOW MAINTENANCE Yard
Small Pets Welcome
NO SMOKING
Close to Everything
Rent: $1,445 plus $1,445 Security Deposit

Directions: North on 75th, West on Calavar to 75th Dr, North on 75th Dr and curve around on to West Redfield. Cross Street: 75th Ave & Thunderbird.

CALL TERRY Interlink Realty NOW at 602-703-2081 to view this nice home.

(RLNE5090803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7632 W Redfield Rd have any available units?
7632 W Redfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7632 W Redfield Rd have?
Some of 7632 W Redfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7632 W Redfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7632 W Redfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7632 W Redfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7632 W Redfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7632 W Redfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7632 W Redfield Rd offers parking.
Does 7632 W Redfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7632 W Redfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7632 W Redfield Rd have a pool?
No, 7632 W Redfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7632 W Redfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 7632 W Redfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7632 W Redfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7632 W Redfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College