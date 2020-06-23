All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7541 W Calavar Road

7541 West Calavar Road · No Longer Available
Location

7541 West Calavar Road, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Single level, 3 bedroom home with den that could be office, or 4th bedroom. Home also has two full 2 baths with two living spaces and in a very desirable location. No neighbors behind you. Nice back yard. Wood laminate flooring in all the right places. Formal living room, separate family room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with bay window, and island comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and Master bath has its own entry to the backyard! Bedrooms have carpet and Bathrooms and laundry are tile. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 W Calavar Road have any available units?
7541 W Calavar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7541 W Calavar Road have?
Some of 7541 W Calavar Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7541 W Calavar Road currently offering any rent specials?
7541 W Calavar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 W Calavar Road pet-friendly?
No, 7541 W Calavar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7541 W Calavar Road offer parking?
Yes, 7541 W Calavar Road offers parking.
Does 7541 W Calavar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 W Calavar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 W Calavar Road have a pool?
No, 7541 W Calavar Road does not have a pool.
Does 7541 W Calavar Road have accessible units?
No, 7541 W Calavar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 W Calavar Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7541 W Calavar Road has units with dishwashers.
