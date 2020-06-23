7541 W Calavar Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Single level, 3 bedroom home with den that could be office, or 4th bedroom. Home also has two full 2 baths with two living spaces and in a very desirable location. No neighbors behind you. Nice back yard. Wood laminate flooring in all the right places. Formal living room, separate family room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with bay window, and island comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and Master bath has its own entry to the backyard! Bedrooms have carpet and Bathrooms and laundry are tile. Come see this home today!