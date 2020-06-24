All apartments in Peoria
7378 W GREER Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7378 W GREER Avenue

7378 West Greer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7378 West Greer Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You have found the home you've been looking for. Spacious, open and updated 3 bedroom home. Wood look tile floors throughout home. Kitchen has Granite countertops, all appliances and large pantry. Formal living area and formal dining area. Family room is right off of the kitchen. Great for entertaining. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, extra sitting room and large soaking tub! Laundry room inside with washer and dryer available. Backyard is private and very low maintenance. Call today for your private tour you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7378 W GREER Avenue have any available units?
7378 W GREER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7378 W GREER Avenue have?
Some of 7378 W GREER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7378 W GREER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7378 W GREER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7378 W GREER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7378 W GREER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7378 W GREER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7378 W GREER Avenue offers parking.
Does 7378 W GREER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7378 W GREER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7378 W GREER Avenue have a pool?
No, 7378 W GREER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7378 W GREER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7378 W GREER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7378 W GREER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7378 W GREER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
