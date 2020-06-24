7378 W GREER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You have found the home you've been looking for. Spacious, open and updated 3 bedroom home. Wood look tile floors throughout home. Kitchen has Granite countertops, all appliances and large pantry. Formal living area and formal dining area. Family room is right off of the kitchen. Great for entertaining. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, extra sitting room and large soaking tub! Laundry room inside with washer and dryer available. Backyard is private and very low maintenance. Call today for your private tour you won't be disappointed!