Last updated September 5 2019 at 5:05 PM

7355 West Eva Street

7355 West Eva Street · No Longer Available
Location

7355 West Eva Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D TOUR!!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Dptz2RvDqkh

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath property in a central location in Peoria. Well kept community with no HOA!. Property features pool, covered patio, large open floorplan. Pool service is included in the lease price. Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7355 West Eva Street have any available units?
7355 West Eva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7355 West Eva Street have?
Some of 7355 West Eva Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7355 West Eva Street currently offering any rent specials?
7355 West Eva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7355 West Eva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7355 West Eva Street is pet friendly.
Does 7355 West Eva Street offer parking?
No, 7355 West Eva Street does not offer parking.
Does 7355 West Eva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7355 West Eva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7355 West Eva Street have a pool?
Yes, 7355 West Eva Street has a pool.
Does 7355 West Eva Street have accessible units?
No, 7355 West Eva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7355 West Eva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7355 West Eva Street does not have units with dishwashers.
