7328 W Brown St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

SHOWS TLC & MANY UPGRADES!! LARGE LOT ON CUL-DE-SAC. THIS IS A GARDNERS HOME. ALL BLOCK

CONSTRUCTION, N/S EXPOSURE, SPRINKLERS FRONT & BACK, TILE FLOORING THRU-OUT, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN,

FANS THROUGHOUT, A/C & EVAP GAS HEAT. ARCADIA DOOR FROM KITCHEN TO COVERED PATIO. WONDERFUL

BACKYARD WITH RV GATE TO ALLEY!. LARGE WORKSHOP SHED W/ ELECTRIC, PLENTY OF OUTDOOR LIGHTING & GAS

COOKING.



Show: Lockbox ready.



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.