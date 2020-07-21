All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7328 W Brown St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7328 W Brown St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

7328 W Brown St

7328 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7328 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
SHOWS TLC & MANY UPGRADES!! LARGE LOT ON CUL-DE-SAC. THIS IS A GARDNERS HOME. ALL BLOCK
CONSTRUCTION, N/S EXPOSURE, SPRINKLERS FRONT & BACK, TILE FLOORING THRU-OUT, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN,
FANS THROUGHOUT, A/C & EVAP GAS HEAT. ARCADIA DOOR FROM KITCHEN TO COVERED PATIO. WONDERFUL
BACKYARD WITH RV GATE TO ALLEY!. LARGE WORKSHOP SHED W/ ELECTRIC, PLENTY OF OUTDOOR LIGHTING & GAS
COOKING.

Show: Lockbox ready.

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 W Brown St have any available units?
7328 W Brown St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7328 W Brown St have?
Some of 7328 W Brown St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 W Brown St currently offering any rent specials?
7328 W Brown St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 W Brown St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7328 W Brown St is pet friendly.
Does 7328 W Brown St offer parking?
No, 7328 W Brown St does not offer parking.
Does 7328 W Brown St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7328 W Brown St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 W Brown St have a pool?
No, 7328 W Brown St does not have a pool.
Does 7328 W Brown St have accessible units?
No, 7328 W Brown St does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 W Brown St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7328 W Brown St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College