Peoria, AZ
7315 W Eugie Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

7315 W Eugie Ave

7315 West Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Peoria
Location

7315 West Eugie Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381
Sweetwater Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
ALL NEW INSIDE! NEW TILE, NEW KITCHEN, NEW FANS/LIGHTS, FRESH PAINT, NEW AC, NEW ROOF...AMAZING! Great Sub-Division, Quiet Neighborhood! Minutes To Arrowhead Mall, Loop 101 And Westgate Shopping And Sports Stadiums. Call For Viewing Details! Vacant!

Show: Ready
Pets: Yes

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 W Eugie Ave have any available units?
7315 W Eugie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 W Eugie Ave have?
Some of 7315 W Eugie Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 W Eugie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7315 W Eugie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 W Eugie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 W Eugie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7315 W Eugie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7315 W Eugie Ave offers parking.
Does 7315 W Eugie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 W Eugie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 W Eugie Ave have a pool?
No, 7315 W Eugie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7315 W Eugie Ave have accessible units?
No, 7315 W Eugie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 W Eugie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7315 W Eugie Ave has units with dishwashers.

