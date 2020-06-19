7236 W Pershing Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to FULLY DISCLOSE, this property is in a homeowner association that has been causing problems with this home and its owners and has been known to drive by taking photos. They have also trespassed and have been flying drones over the property to take more photos since they have placed multiple violations against the home and placed multiple fines against the property. There is a possibility that they could continue to do so.



Fully furnished & automated with New Guest House & pool with waterfalls

THIS FULLY FURNISHED HOME HAS LOTS OF HOME AUTOMATION, SECURITY AND CAMERA SYSTEMS AND HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPDATED! ELEGANT SPLIT PLAN WITH 3,346 SF/FT ON A MEGA 14,536 SF/FT LANDSCAPED LOT WITH MONTHLY LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. BRAND NEW LAGOON TYPE POOL WITH GERADO, 3 WATERFALLS AND A 12 PERSON HOT TUB. 5 BEDS PLUS LOFT, 3 BATH, 4.5 CAR GARAGE. GAS F/P, EVENT SIZED COVERED PATIO, EXTENSIVE USE OF “HIGH END” TRAVERTINE USE FOR MULTIPLE PATIOS, GAS FIRE FEATURES FOR OUTDOOR LIVING. 4 BIG BEDS UPSTAIRS PLUS LOFT HAS A QUEEN-SIZED AIR MATTRESS, HUGE BALCONY & LARGE MASTER BED WITH HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. DOWNSTAIRS HAS YOUR 5TH BED & 3RD BATH, GOURMET KIT, NEW STAINLESS GAS RANGE, SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE WITH WATER & ICE, MICRO, CUSTOM LIGHTING, CUSTOM ISLAND BAR WITH EXOTIC GRANITE SLABS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM, WOOD FLOORS, NEW TILE, NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, RV GATE & RV SLAB FOR PARKING YOUR BOAT, CENTRAL VAC, SECURITY SYSTEM. ONLY 7 DOORS FROM SWEETWATER PARK! VERY CLOSE TO WESTGATE AND OUTLETS.



$7,500 rent plus $7,500 security. Application fee $50 for first applicant $40 additional applicants.



ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!



If interested Please call Terry Marion with Interlink Realty 602-703-2081.



(RLNE5754961)