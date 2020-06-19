7236 W Pershing Ave

All apartments in Peoria
Location

7236 West Pershing Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381
Sweetwater Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 4 baths, $7500 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to FULLY DISCLOSE, this property is in a homeowner association that has been causing problems with this home and its owners and has been known to drive by taking photos. They have also trespassed and have been flying drones over the property to take more photos since they have placed multiple violations against the home and placed multiple fines against the property. There is a possibility that they could continue to do so.

Fully furnished & automated with New Guest House & pool with waterfalls
THIS FULLY FURNISHED HOME HAS LOTS OF HOME AUTOMATION, SECURITY AND CAMERA SYSTEMS AND HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPDATED! ELEGANT SPLIT PLAN WITH 3,346 SF/FT ON A MEGA 14,536 SF/FT LANDSCAPED LOT WITH MONTHLY LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. BRAND NEW LAGOON TYPE POOL WITH GERADO, 3 WATERFALLS AND A 12 PERSON HOT TUB. 5 BEDS PLUS LOFT, 3 BATH, 4.5 CAR GARAGE. GAS F/P, EVENT SIZED COVERED PATIO, EXTENSIVE USE OF “HIGH END” TRAVERTINE USE FOR MULTIPLE PATIOS, GAS FIRE FEATURES FOR OUTDOOR LIVING. 4 BIG BEDS UPSTAIRS PLUS LOFT HAS A QUEEN-SIZED AIR MATTRESS, HUGE BALCONY & LARGE MASTER BED WITH HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. DOWNSTAIRS HAS YOUR 5TH BED & 3RD BATH, GOURMET KIT, NEW STAINLESS GAS RANGE, SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE WITH WATER & ICE, MICRO, CUSTOM LIGHTING, CUSTOM ISLAND BAR WITH EXOTIC GRANITE SLABS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM, WOOD FLOORS, NEW TILE, NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, RV GATE & RV SLAB FOR PARKING YOUR BOAT, CENTRAL VAC, SECURITY SYSTEM. ONLY 7 DOORS FROM SWEETWATER PARK! VERY CLOSE TO WESTGATE AND OUTLETS.

$7,500 rent plus $7,500 security. Application fee $50 for first applicant $40 additional applicants.

ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!

If interested Please call Terry Marion with Interlink Realty 602-703-2081.

(RLNE5754961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 W Pershing Ave have any available units?
7236 W Pershing Ave has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7236 W Pershing Ave have?
Some of 7236 W Pershing Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 W Pershing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7236 W Pershing Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 W Pershing Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7236 W Pershing Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7236 W Pershing Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7236 W Pershing Ave does offer parking.
Does 7236 W Pershing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7236 W Pershing Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 W Pershing Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7236 W Pershing Ave has a pool.
Does 7236 W Pershing Ave have accessible units?
No, 7236 W Pershing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 W Pershing Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7236 W Pershing Ave has units with dishwashers.
