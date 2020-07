Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love the features this delightful home has to offer such as beautifully tiled floors in the main living areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms, updated bath fixtures, a spacious garage, and over-sized windows that fill the rooms with natural light. Make your family meals in a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, updated appliances, and stylish lighting.