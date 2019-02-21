All apartments in Peoria
7152 W Milton Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

7152 W Milton Drive

7152 West Milton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7152 West Milton Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom, 1,885 square foot home! Paver front walkway & porch, tile in all of the high traffic areas, large kitchen with granite countertops & pantry, plenty of cabinets & counterspace overlooking great room, all bedrooms have ceiling fans, awesome master suite with huge walk in closet, separate tub & shower, dual vanities, synthetic grass front and back, paver covered patio and extended paver patio, mountain views, beautiful community with great amenities, call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

