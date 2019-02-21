7152 W Milton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom, 1,885 square foot home! Paver front walkway & porch, tile in all of the high traffic areas, large kitchen with granite countertops & pantry, plenty of cabinets & counterspace overlooking great room, all bedrooms have ceiling fans, awesome master suite with huge walk in closet, separate tub & shower, dual vanities, synthetic grass front and back, paver covered patio and extended paver patio, mountain views, beautiful community with great amenities, call today for your private showing!