Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8256db6084 ---- This Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home provides a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings and wood/carpet flooring throughout. Beautiful tile flooring in the open Arizona room for your enjoyment and open bedrooms. Move In Cost: $1295 Rent, plus tax $1295 Security Deposit $150 1X Administrative fee $45 Application fee, per adult No Pets Allowed Section 8 Okay Renter\'s insurance required