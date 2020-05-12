All apartments in Peoria
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:21 AM

6942 W Vogel Ave

6942 West Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6942 West Vogel Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Nice Three bedrooms, two baths with a nice pool. This home has been recently remodeled. New kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, new bathrooms. The list goes on and on. Great backyard with fireplace, bench, built in BBQ, storage shed 2 car garage Looking for great tenants that will take care of this beautiful home. This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you’ll find carpet and tile floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You’ll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with updated appliances and granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6942 W Vogel Ave have any available units?
6942 W Vogel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6942 W Vogel Ave have?
Some of 6942 W Vogel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6942 W Vogel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6942 W Vogel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6942 W Vogel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6942 W Vogel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6942 W Vogel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6942 W Vogel Ave offers parking.
Does 6942 W Vogel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6942 W Vogel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6942 W Vogel Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6942 W Vogel Ave has a pool.
Does 6942 W Vogel Ave have accessible units?
No, 6942 W Vogel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6942 W Vogel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6942 W Vogel Ave has units with dishwashers.

