6942 W Vogel Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Nice Three bedrooms, two baths with a nice pool. This home has been recently remodeled. New kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, new bathrooms. The list goes on and on. Great backyard with fireplace, bench, built in BBQ, storage shed 2 car garage Looking for great tenants that will take care of this beautiful home. This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you’ll find carpet and tile floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You’ll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with updated appliances and granite countertops.