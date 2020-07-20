All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6838 W Carol Ave

6838 West Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6838 West Carol Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Remodeled home with new kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher). Tile in all the right areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Island kitchen within dining nook. Ceiling fans throughout the entire home. Remodeled bathroom with tiled counters, shower surround, and storage cabinets. Additional enclosed patio bonus room. Gorgeous swimming pool and pool service is included with rent! RV gates on east and west side of property with large covered parking and storage shed. Washer and Dryer are also included! Grass backyard. NO HOA!! Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6838 W Carol Ave have any available units?
6838 W Carol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6838 W Carol Ave have?
Some of 6838 W Carol Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6838 W Carol Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6838 W Carol Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 W Carol Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6838 W Carol Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 6838 W Carol Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6838 W Carol Ave offers parking.
Does 6838 W Carol Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6838 W Carol Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 W Carol Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6838 W Carol Ave has a pool.
Does 6838 W Carol Ave have accessible units?
No, 6838 W Carol Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 W Carol Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6838 W Carol Ave has units with dishwashers.
