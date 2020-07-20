6838 W Carol Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Remodeled home with new kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher). Tile in all the right areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Island kitchen within dining nook. Ceiling fans throughout the entire home. Remodeled bathroom with tiled counters, shower surround, and storage cabinets. Additional enclosed patio bonus room. Gorgeous swimming pool and pool service is included with rent! RV gates on east and west side of property with large covered parking and storage shed. Washer and Dryer are also included! Grass backyard. NO HOA!! Call now to view!