Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom plus den ( den can easily be converted to a bedroom as well) home in the desirable Terramar community. Granite kitchen countertops, tile flooring and freshly painted. Move in ready. Entertain family and friend in this backyard paradise, complete with private salt water pool, covered patio and stone seating area.Rent includes pool and landscaping service.Call for details.