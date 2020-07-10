All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
6795 W CHARTER OAK Road
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:15 AM

6795 W CHARTER OAK Road

6795 W Charter Oak Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6795 W Charter Oak Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the house you have been waiting for. 2015 build by Garrett Walker in Peoria. Located in the Peoria School district attending the excelling schools of Oakwood elementary and Cactus high school. Near Loop 101, ASU West, Midwestern, Thunderbird International Business school, Banner Thunderbird medical center, Arrowhead Town shopping mall, P83, Peoria Sports complex, Cardinal stadium, the list goes on & on. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large great room, kitchen has granite counter-tops w/ Island & stainless steel appliances. Backyard fully landscaped for easy care with Turf. A must see for all features and upgrades to the home. **NO PETS**NO SMOKING**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
6795 W CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road have?
Some of 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
6795 W CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
Yes, 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road offers parking.
Does 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
No, 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have a pool.
Does 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6795 W CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College