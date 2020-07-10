6795 W CHARTER OAK Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is the house you have been waiting for. 2015 build by Garrett Walker in Peoria. Located in the Peoria School district attending the excelling schools of Oakwood elementary and Cactus high school. Near Loop 101, ASU West, Midwestern, Thunderbird International Business school, Banner Thunderbird medical center, Arrowhead Town shopping mall, P83, Peoria Sports complex, Cardinal stadium, the list goes on & on. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large great room, kitchen has granite counter-tops w/ Island & stainless steel appliances. Backyard fully landscaped for easy care with Turf. A must see for all features and upgrades to the home. **NO PETS**NO SMOKING**