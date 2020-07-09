All apartments in Peoria
31132 N 136TH Lane
31132 N 136TH Lane

31132 North 136th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

31132 North 136th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom single level home! This home is available for immediate move-in and is located in the excellent quiet neighborhood of Peoria! Home features tile flooring throughout the home except for the bedrooms which have neutral carpet, separate family room, an open kitchen with an island, all black appliances, and a pantry! Highlights also include a master bedroom and a master bath with a lovely separate shower and tub, master walk-in closets and ceiling fans throughout this lovely home! Additional amenities include a community pool, spa, playground, biking/walk path, basketball gym, tennis court, and golf course and so much more! Desirable location near the 303 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31132 N 136TH Lane have any available units?
31132 N 136TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 31132 N 136TH Lane have?
Some of 31132 N 136TH Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31132 N 136TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31132 N 136TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31132 N 136TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31132 N 136TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 31132 N 136TH Lane offer parking?
No, 31132 N 136TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 31132 N 136TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31132 N 136TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31132 N 136TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 31132 N 136TH Lane has a pool.
Does 31132 N 136TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 31132 N 136TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31132 N 136TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31132 N 136TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

