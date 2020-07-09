31132 N 136TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom single level home! This home is available for immediate move-in and is located in the excellent quiet neighborhood of Peoria! Home features tile flooring throughout the home except for the bedrooms which have neutral carpet, separate family room, an open kitchen with an island, all black appliances, and a pantry! Highlights also include a master bedroom and a master bath with a lovely separate shower and tub, master walk-in closets and ceiling fans throughout this lovely home! Additional amenities include a community pool, spa, playground, biking/walk path, basketball gym, tennis court, and golf course and so much more! Desirable location near the 303 freeway.