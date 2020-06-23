All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 31122 N 132nd Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
31122 N 132nd Ln
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

31122 N 132nd Ln

31122 N 132nd Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31122 N 132nd Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This is a luxury living at its finest! This home is semi-secluded with no rear neighbors; it has a two car garage; extended basic cable TV; Wi-Fi Internet access; all of the utensils and linens you desire; simply bring your toothbrush. Nestled only a few miles away from Lake Pleasant and for the avid golfer located within 2-3 miles of 4 or more top rated golf courses. This community offers amazing amenities, such as full sized indoor basketball court; Tennis courts; 3-pools with one of them being a private waterpark! Not to mention the huge park area, clubhouse, fire pits and miles of biking and hiking trails on site. *Facilities are limited without a 90-day lease term.

This home is beautifully furnished with 1-King Size Bed;
1- Queen bed; 2-twin beds as well as a multi-purpose office/ den. The backyard is gorgeous and has a built in barbeque grill and offers amazing views of the mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31122 N 132nd Ln have any available units?
31122 N 132nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 31122 N 132nd Ln have?
Some of 31122 N 132nd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31122 N 132nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
31122 N 132nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31122 N 132nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 31122 N 132nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 31122 N 132nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 31122 N 132nd Ln offers parking.
Does 31122 N 132nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31122 N 132nd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31122 N 132nd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 31122 N 132nd Ln has a pool.
Does 31122 N 132nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 31122 N 132nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 31122 N 132nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31122 N 132nd Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College