31122 N 132nd Ln

This is a luxury living at its finest! This home is semi-secluded with no rear neighbors; it has a two car garage; extended basic cable TV; Wi-Fi Internet access; all of the utensils and linens you desire; simply bring your toothbrush. Nestled only a few miles away from Lake Pleasant and for the avid golfer located within 2-3 miles of 4 or more top rated golf courses. This community offers amazing amenities, such as full sized indoor basketball court; Tennis courts; 3-pools with one of them being a private waterpark! Not to mention the huge park area, clubhouse, fire pits and miles of biking and hiking trails on site. *Facilities are limited without a 90-day lease term.



This home is beautifully furnished with 1-King Size Bed;

1- Queen bed; 2-twin beds as well as a multi-purpose office/ den. The backyard is gorgeous and has a built in barbeque grill and offers amazing views of the mountains.