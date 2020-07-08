All apartments in Peoria
30999 N 117TH Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

30999 N 117TH Drive

30999 North 117th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30999 North 117th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS Toll Brothers home located in Prestigious Blackstone Country Club in Vistancia. UPGRADES GALORE!!!! Enter into a beautiful home through the courtyard to custom metal front door to an open floor plan home. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, office, game room, dining room, breakfast nook, 3 full bathrooms and powder room. Upgraded Italian tile flooring throughout, carpet in two guest bedrooms, ceiling fans, Hunter Douglas Silhouette blinds throughout. Upgraded designer lighting, upgraded door and cabinet hardware, faucets, sinks, etc. Gorgeous entertainers kitchen features upgraded cabinets, upper cabinets, and cabinet extensions with wine and beverage refrigerator, upgraded countertops, RO water and instant hot water at the kitchen sink, 48'' Wolf range, SubZero built-in refr GORGEOUS Toll Brothers home located in Prestigious Blackstone Country Club in Vistancia. UPGRADES GALORE!!!! Enter into a beautiful home through the courtyard to custom metal front door to an open floor plan home. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, office, game room, dining room, breakfast nook, 2 full bathrooms and powder room. Upgraded Italian tile flooring throughout, carpet in two guest bedrooms, ceiling fans, Hunter Douglas Silhouette blinds throughout. Upgraded designer lighting, upgraded door and cabinet hardware, faucets, sinks, etc. Gorgeous entertainers kitchen features upgraded cabinets, upper cabinets, and cabinet extensions with wine and beverage refrigerator, upgraded countertops, RO water and instant hot water at the kitchen sink, 48" Wolf range, SubZero built-in refrigerator. Bathrooms feature upgraded fixtures and tile, standoff bathroom mirrors. Master suite features a walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, separate vanities. Stereo speakers located in the great room, kitchen, office, master bedroom, patio and landscape. On-suite third bedroom. Great room features 82" Wall mounted TV and gas fireplace, upgraded patio doors that open up to a backyard OASIS that is an entertainers DREAM with beautiful views! Patio doors have an automatic sun screen. Covered patio, artificial turf, gorgeous swimming pool, gas fire pit, bocce ball court, ramada with lighting, fan, 82" TV, built-in Lynx bbq, built in ice chest. Washer and dryer are also included. Soft water system and recirculating hot water system, fire sprinklers. Three-car Tandem garage with built in workbench in garage as well as storage cabinets and ceiling racks. Landscaping and pool service are included. This home has it ALL!!! Sorry, no cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30999 N 117TH Drive have any available units?
30999 N 117TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30999 N 117TH Drive have?
Some of 30999 N 117TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30999 N 117TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30999 N 117TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30999 N 117TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30999 N 117TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30999 N 117TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30999 N 117TH Drive offers parking.
Does 30999 N 117TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30999 N 117TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30999 N 117TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30999 N 117TH Drive has a pool.
Does 30999 N 117TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 30999 N 117TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30999 N 117TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30999 N 117TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

