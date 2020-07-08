30999 N 117TH Drive

Amenities

GORGEOUS Toll Brothers home located in Prestigious Blackstone Country Club in Vistancia. UPGRADES GALORE!!!! Enter into a beautiful home through the courtyard to custom metal front door to an open floor plan home. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, office, game room, dining room, breakfast nook, 3 full bathrooms and powder room. Upgraded Italian tile flooring throughout, carpet in two guest bedrooms, ceiling fans, Hunter Douglas Silhouette blinds throughout. Upgraded designer lighting, upgraded door and cabinet hardware, faucets, sinks, etc. Gorgeous entertainers kitchen features upgraded cabinets, upper cabinets, and cabinet extensions with wine and beverage refrigerator, upgraded countertops, RO water and instant hot water at the kitchen sink, 48'' Wolf range, SubZero built-in refrigerator. Bathrooms feature upgraded fixtures and tile, standoff bathroom mirrors. Master suite features a walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, separate vanities. Stereo speakers located in the great room, kitchen, office, master bedroom, patio and landscape. On-suite third bedroom. Great room features 82" Wall mounted TV and gas fireplace, upgraded patio doors that open up to a backyard OASIS that is an entertainers DREAM with beautiful views! Patio doors have an automatic sun screen. Covered patio, artificial turf, gorgeous swimming pool, gas fire pit, bocce ball court, ramada with lighting, fan, 82" TV, built-in Lynx bbq, built in ice chest. Washer and dryer are also included. Soft water system and recirculating hot water system, fire sprinklers. Three-car Tandem garage with built in workbench in garage as well as storage cabinets and ceiling racks. Landscaping and pool service are included. This home has it ALL!!! Sorry, no cats allowed.