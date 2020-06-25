All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 30645 N 126TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
30645 N 126TH Lane
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

30645 N 126TH Lane

30645 North 126th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30645 North 126th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded beautiful basement home located within the private gated community of Montecina on a corner lot. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded staggered cherry wood cabinetry and granite countertops, gas stove, and newer wall ovens. Large kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Pass-through butlers hall to formal dining. Shutters. Master and two bedrooms split on main floor. Master has huge walk-in closet and master bath has spa tub/jet, and separate vanities. Separate entrance in master to covered patio. Finished basement has two additional bedrooms, bathroom and large entertainment space with built-in sink and bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30645 N 126TH Lane have any available units?
30645 N 126TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30645 N 126TH Lane have?
Some of 30645 N 126TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30645 N 126TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30645 N 126TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30645 N 126TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 30645 N 126TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30645 N 126TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30645 N 126TH Lane offers parking.
Does 30645 N 126TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30645 N 126TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30645 N 126TH Lane have a pool?
No, 30645 N 126TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 30645 N 126TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 30645 N 126TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30645 N 126TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30645 N 126TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College