30645 N 126TH Lane

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Highly upgraded beautiful basement home located within the private gated community of Montecina on a corner lot. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded staggered cherry wood cabinetry and granite countertops, gas stove, and newer wall ovens. Large kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Pass-through butlers hall to formal dining. Shutters. Master and two bedrooms split on main floor. Master has huge walk-in closet and master bath has spa tub/jet, and separate vanities. Separate entrance in master to covered patio. Finished basement has two additional bedrooms, bathroom and large entertainment space with built-in sink and bar.