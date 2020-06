Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Please make sure this is on your clients list to see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home is in great shape! Granite countertops, upgraded kitchen cabinets, fireplace and a POOL! Little maintenance for the tenants as the rent includes pool and landscape service. Great corner lot directly across from Vistancia Elementary. Come see today!