29939 N 134th Dr

Furnished Rental - Trilogy 55+ - Step inside to find a clean & pristine home! Staggered floor tile throughout – no carpet! Extremely desirable GOURMET KITCHEN features. Upgraded raised panel maple cabinets w/roll-outs, granite counters, Stainless Hood, under cabinet lighting & a French door refrigerator. Entertain in the over-sized dining room with custom built-in lighted glass shelves. Great room with surround sound speakers overlooks the park-like backyard. Slider to the patio creates an extension to the home! Step outside & enjoy an over-sized private yard with water fountain & views! Home is furnished. Summer Rate $2800 month (utilities included) Available June through September 30, 2020 . Winter Rate $5500 (utilities included). If more than one month is booked, we will discount the monthly rate to $5200. If 30 day rental, a pass may be purchased separately by the tenant for Trilogy amenities. If 90 day rental, tenant can be assigned privileges. Available January 4, 2021 though March 31, 2021.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5854836)