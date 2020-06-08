All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 29939 N 134th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
29939 N 134th Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

29939 N 134th Dr

29939 North 134th Drive · (480) 429-7349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29939 North 134th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29939 N 134th Dr · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Furnished Rental - Trilogy 55+ - Step inside to find a clean & pristine home! Staggered floor tile throughout – no carpet! Extremely desirable GOURMET KITCHEN features. Upgraded raised panel maple cabinets w/roll-outs, granite counters, Stainless Hood, under cabinet lighting & a French door refrigerator. Entertain in the over-sized dining room with custom built-in lighted glass shelves. Great room with surround sound speakers overlooks the park-like backyard. Slider to the patio creates an extension to the home! Step outside & enjoy an over-sized private yard with water fountain & views! Home is furnished. Summer Rate $2800 month (utilities included) Available June through September 30, 2020 . Winter Rate $5500 (utilities included). If more than one month is booked, we will discount the monthly rate to $5200. If 30 day rental, a pass may be purchased separately by the tenant for Trilogy amenities. If 90 day rental, tenant can be assigned privileges. Available January 4, 2021 though March 31, 2021.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29939 N 134th Dr have any available units?
29939 N 134th Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29939 N 134th Dr have?
Some of 29939 N 134th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29939 N 134th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29939 N 134th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29939 N 134th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 29939 N 134th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 29939 N 134th Dr offer parking?
No, 29939 N 134th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 29939 N 134th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29939 N 134th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29939 N 134th Dr have a pool?
No, 29939 N 134th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29939 N 134th Dr have accessible units?
No, 29939 N 134th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29939 N 134th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29939 N 134th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29939 N 134th Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity