29558 N Tarragona Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool elevator fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Brand New Home, Ready to Occupy. Enjoy the beautiful weather, incredible view and endless activities offered with this new home available for long term lease. 3 separate wings for privacy. Featuring two master suites, one with built in dresser and shelving, along with a 3rd bedroom and 3rd full bath. Oversized office- library with built-in desk and shelving. Large top of the line kitchen and great room combination, beautiful tile, upgraded bathrooms and appliances. Other features include brick patio, custom shutters, classy closets, built in grill, fire pit, finished garage, whole house vacuum, water softener. Low maintenance backyard with privacy and views. This is an incredible opportunity to be a part of one of the best 55+ community in Arizona. Near dining, entertainment, award winning golf and of course the Sunshine! This is a Renters Warehouse Listing. For a showing paste the following link into your browser. https://showmojo.com/d577aefe5f/gallery Malissa Miranda 520-245-3282