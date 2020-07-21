All apartments in Peoria
29558 N Tarragona Drive
Location

29558 North Tarragona Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New Home, Ready to Occupy. Enjoy the beautiful weather, incredible view and endless activities offered with this new home available for long term lease. 3 separate wings for privacy. Featuring two master suites, one with built in dresser and shelving, along with a 3rd bedroom and 3rd full bath. Oversized office- library with built-in desk and shelving. Large top of the line kitchen and great room combination, beautiful tile, upgraded bathrooms and appliances. Other features include brick patio, custom shutters, classy closets, built in grill, fire pit, finished garage, whole house vacuum, water softener. Low maintenance backyard with privacy and views. This is an incredible opportunity to be a part of one of the best 55+ community in Arizona. Near dining, entertainment, award winning golf and of course the Sunshine! This is a Renters Warehouse Listing. For a showing paste the following link into your browser. https://showmojo.com/d577aefe5f/gallery Malissa Miranda 520-245-3282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29558 N Tarragona Drive have any available units?
29558 N Tarragona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29558 N Tarragona Drive have?
Some of 29558 N Tarragona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29558 N Tarragona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29558 N Tarragona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29558 N Tarragona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29558 N Tarragona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 29558 N Tarragona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29558 N Tarragona Drive offers parking.
Does 29558 N Tarragona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29558 N Tarragona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29558 N Tarragona Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29558 N Tarragona Drive has a pool.
Does 29558 N Tarragona Drive have accessible units?
No, 29558 N Tarragona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29558 N Tarragona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29558 N Tarragona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
