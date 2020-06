Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Fantastic rental opportunity in Sonoran Mountain Ranch. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home features large master bedroom with bay window, walk in closet, good size master bath with separate tub & shower. Family room is spacious, great split floor plan layout. Entire home has tile and has been recently painted. Home is ready for you to move right in!