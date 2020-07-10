29393 N 68th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Stunning single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with split floor plan in desirable Sonoran Mountain Ranch community. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet and double sinks with separate shower and tub in master bathroom. All other rooms spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped, paved, and includes garage covered patio area for your enjoyment. Ideally located near shopping and dinning off of Happy Valley Rd and 67th. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!