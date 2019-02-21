29302 N 130TH Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home in Trilogy at Vistancia. Age Restricted (55+) Gated & On-Site Guard. Large, open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a Den. Tile throughout w/carpet in bedrooms. Fabulous kitchen w/stainless appliances, staggered cabinets and engineered stone counter tops & back splash. Water softener, RO System and central vac. Community Offers; Clubhouse, Workout Facility, Tennis, Pool, Spa & Golf. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval -NO CATS *Security deposit is $1795, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Landscaping is included in the rent.