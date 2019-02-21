All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

29302 N 130TH Glen

29302 N 130th Gln · No Longer Available
Location

29302 N 130th Gln, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home in Trilogy at Vistancia. Age Restricted (55+) Gated & On-Site Guard. Large, open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a Den. Tile throughout w/carpet in bedrooms. Fabulous kitchen w/stainless appliances, staggered cabinets and engineered stone counter tops & back splash. Water softener, RO System and central vac. Community Offers; Clubhouse, Workout Facility, Tennis, Pool, Spa & Golf. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval -NO CATS *Security deposit is $1795, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Landscaping is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29302 N 130TH Glen have any available units?
29302 N 130TH Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29302 N 130TH Glen have?
Some of 29302 N 130TH Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29302 N 130TH Glen currently offering any rent specials?
29302 N 130TH Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29302 N 130TH Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 29302 N 130TH Glen is pet friendly.
Does 29302 N 130TH Glen offer parking?
Yes, 29302 N 130TH Glen offers parking.
Does 29302 N 130TH Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29302 N 130TH Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29302 N 130TH Glen have a pool?
Yes, 29302 N 130TH Glen has a pool.
Does 29302 N 130TH Glen have accessible units?
No, 29302 N 130TH Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 29302 N 130TH Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29302 N 130TH Glen has units with dishwashers.
