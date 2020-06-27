28911 N 124TH Avenue

Amenities
Amazing rental in Vistancia. You will be impressed with all the upgrades in this Beautiful Home! Hardwood Floors on the main floor. Exquisite granite countertops, cherry cabinets, massive pantry & recessed lighting, plantation shutters everywhere, custom Anderson windows, ceiling fans in every room, and dual-zone-control AC units! Formal dining room opens to two patios. The stunning master bd and bath were built on a masterly scale and accommodate even the most lavish furnishings! Never fight over bathroom counterspaces again with his and her sinks separated by a luxurious soaking tub! beautiful community pool and rec center! HOME IN A UNIQUE MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY WHERE VACATION LAST ALL YEAR