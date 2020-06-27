All apartments in Peoria
28911 N 124TH Avenue
28911 N 124TH Avenue

28911 North 124th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

28911 North 124th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing rental in Vistancia. You will be impressed with all the upgrades in this Beautiful Home! Hardwood Floors on the main floor. Exquisite granite countertops, cherry cabinets, massive pantry & recessed lighting, plantation shutters everywhere, custom Anderson windows, ceiling fans in every room, and dual-zone-control AC units! Formal dining room opens to two patios. The stunning master bd and bath were built on a masterly scale and accommodate even the most lavish furnishings! Never fight over bathroom counterspaces again with his and her sinks separated by a luxurious soaking tub! beautiful community pool and rec center! HOME IN A UNIQUE MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY WHERE VACATION LAST ALL YEAR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28911 N 124TH Avenue have any available units?
28911 N 124TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28911 N 124TH Avenue have?
Some of 28911 N 124TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28911 N 124TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28911 N 124TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28911 N 124TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28911 N 124TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 28911 N 124TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 28911 N 124TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 28911 N 124TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28911 N 124TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28911 N 124TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 28911 N 124TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 28911 N 124TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28911 N 124TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28911 N 124TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28911 N 124TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
