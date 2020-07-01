28910 N 124TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 level home in the desirable Community of Vistancia! Beautiful Views from most of the rooms. Lush landscaping, sparkling community pool and spa, nature pathways and trails throughout this community! This wonderful home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage with upgraded fixtures, plantation shutters and a balcony off the great room area. Two bedrooms and a full bath are downstairs while the Master Suite occupies the entire 3rd floor - great for privacy. The master bath is impressive with it's dual sinks, deep oval tub & huge separate walk-in shower and private toilet room. The walk-in closet is a dream come true -This is definitely a Master Retreat! All the living happens on the 2nd floor with the exquisite kitchen boasting granite counter tops, kitchen island, breakfast bar and all appliances included. Open concept floor plan with a family room behind the kitchen. Front Landscaping is included with HOA *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1695, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.