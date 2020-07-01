All apartments in Peoria
28910 N 124TH Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

28910 N 124TH Lane

28910 North 124th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28910 North 124th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 level home in the desirable Community of Vistancia! Beautiful Views from most of the rooms. Lush landscaping, sparkling community pool and spa, nature pathways and trails throughout this community! This wonderful home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage with upgraded fixtures, plantation shutters and a balcony off the great room area. Two bedrooms and a full bath are downstairs while the Master Suite occupies the entire 3rd floor - great for privacy. The master bath is impressive with it's dual sinks, deep oval tub & huge separate walk-in shower and private toilet room. The walk-in closet is a dream come true -This is definitely a Master Retreat! All the living happens on the 2nd floor with the exquisite kitchen boasting granite counter tops, kitchen island, breakfast bar and all appliances included. Open concept floor plan with a family room behind the kitchen. Front Landscaping is included with HOA *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1695, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28910 N 124TH Lane have any available units?
28910 N 124TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28910 N 124TH Lane have?
Some of 28910 N 124TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28910 N 124TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28910 N 124TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28910 N 124TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 28910 N 124TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 28910 N 124TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28910 N 124TH Lane offers parking.
Does 28910 N 124TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28910 N 124TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28910 N 124TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28910 N 124TH Lane has a pool.
Does 28910 N 124TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 28910 N 124TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28910 N 124TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28910 N 124TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

