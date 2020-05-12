All apartments in Peoria
27921 N 124TH Lane
27921 N 124TH Lane

27921 North 124th Lane · (623) 521-4491
Location

27921 North 124th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PREMIUM GOLF COURSE HOME w/ BEST VIEW of the 12th GREEN located in the 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. HOME is currently RENTED THRU 8/6/20. This home does not allow pets or smoking. HOME IS AVAILABLE 8/7/20- thru 10/14/20 for $1950/mo & tenant pays all utilities.AVAILABLE for Nov 24 & Dec at $3500/ month & for Jan thru April 15, 2021 for $3950/month & Landlord pays all utilities w/ a cap on the monthly gas & electric bill. Landlord prefers one leasee for the Nov -April time frame. Large expandedpatio w/ B/In BBQ to enjoy while taking in this spectacular view & on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Home has been renovated w/ granite counters thru out, tile showers, SS appl, new floor tile thru out, & no carpet. Double deep driveway & Entry features a pavered courtyard w/ pergola

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27921 N 124TH Lane have any available units?
27921 N 124TH Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27921 N 124TH Lane have?
Some of 27921 N 124TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27921 N 124TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27921 N 124TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27921 N 124TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 27921 N 124TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 27921 N 124TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27921 N 124TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 27921 N 124TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27921 N 124TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27921 N 124TH Lane have a pool?
No, 27921 N 124TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27921 N 124TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 27921 N 124TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27921 N 124TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27921 N 124TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
