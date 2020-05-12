27921 N 124TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

PREMIUM GOLF COURSE HOME w/ BEST VIEW of the 12th GREEN located in the 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. HOME is currently RENTED THRU 8/6/20. This home does not allow pets or smoking. HOME IS AVAILABLE 8/7/20- thru 10/14/20 for $1950/mo & tenant pays all utilities.AVAILABLE for Nov 24 & Dec at $3500/ month & for Jan thru April 15, 2021 for $3950/month & Landlord pays all utilities w/ a cap on the monthly gas & electric bill. Landlord prefers one leasee for the Nov -April time frame. Large expandedpatio w/ B/In BBQ to enjoy while taking in this spectacular view & on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Home has been renovated w/ granite counters thru out, tile showers, SS appl, new floor tile thru out, & no carpet. Double deep driveway & Entry features a pavered courtyard w/ pergola