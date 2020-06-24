27430 N 92nd Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous single level home built in 2009 available for move in now! This inviting open floor plan boasts 3 beds, 2 baths, a bonus den, formal living and dining areas and a large living room. Interior features include laminate wood floors and ceramic tile throughout, crown molding, 9' flat ceilings with updated fans, dual paned, Energy Star windows with blinds and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to the living room and contains a breakfast bar, granite counters, maple cabinets, all stainless steel appliances including a gas range/oven, large island and pantry. The master suite is split and boasts a walk in closet and private bath with separate tub/shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Located on corner lot, just across from a nice park. All desert landscaping for ease of maintenance with a covered patio and gazebo in the back.



$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. Inquire before applying.