Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

27430 N 92nd Ln

27430 N 92nd Ln · No Longer Available
Location

27430 N 92nd Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383
Cibola Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous single level home built in 2009 available for move in now! This inviting open floor plan boasts 3 beds, 2 baths, a bonus den, formal living and dining areas and a large living room. Interior features include laminate wood floors and ceramic tile throughout, crown molding, 9' flat ceilings with updated fans, dual paned, Energy Star windows with blinds and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to the living room and contains a breakfast bar, granite counters, maple cabinets, all stainless steel appliances including a gas range/oven, large island and pantry. The master suite is split and boasts a walk in closet and private bath with separate tub/shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Located on corner lot, just across from a nice park. All desert landscaping for ease of maintenance with a covered patio and gazebo in the back.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. Inquire before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27430 N 92nd Ln have any available units?
27430 N 92nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27430 N 92nd Ln have?
Some of 27430 N 92nd Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27430 N 92nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
27430 N 92nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27430 N 92nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 27430 N 92nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 27430 N 92nd Ln offer parking?
No, 27430 N 92nd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 27430 N 92nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27430 N 92nd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27430 N 92nd Ln have a pool?
No, 27430 N 92nd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 27430 N 92nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 27430 N 92nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 27430 N 92nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27430 N 92nd Ln has units with dishwashers.
