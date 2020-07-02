All apartments in Peoria
26946 N 84th Ln

26946 North 84th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26946 North 84th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fe1301094 ---- Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Peoria is Just Right! Modern Paint & Accent Walls Throughout. Vaulted Ceilings! Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Cherry Finished Cabinets. Master Suite Has Walk in Closet, Private Backyard Entrance, Oval Soaking Tub, & Private Toilet Room. Gorgeous Backyard Has Sparkling, Blue Pool & Even an Area for Gardening!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26946 N 84th Ln have any available units?
26946 N 84th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26946 N 84th Ln have?
Some of 26946 N 84th Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26946 N 84th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
26946 N 84th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26946 N 84th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 26946 N 84th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 26946 N 84th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 26946 N 84th Ln offers parking.
Does 26946 N 84th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26946 N 84th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26946 N 84th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 26946 N 84th Ln has a pool.
Does 26946 N 84th Ln have accessible units?
No, 26946 N 84th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 26946 N 84th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 26946 N 84th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

