Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

26913 North 83rd Drive · (602) 451-5815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26913 North 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic remodeled home in beautiful Westwing with private pool! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open layout, split master floor plan, and a bonus movie room with tiered seating. The renovated kitchen offers granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. Master bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, extra large closet, and a separate tub and shower. The low maintenance backyard features a sparkling pool and space to entertain. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26913 N 83RD Drive have any available units?
26913 N 83RD Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26913 N 83RD Drive have?
Some of 26913 N 83RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26913 N 83RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26913 N 83RD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26913 N 83RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26913 N 83RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 26913 N 83RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26913 N 83RD Drive does offer parking.
Does 26913 N 83RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26913 N 83RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26913 N 83RD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26913 N 83RD Drive has a pool.
Does 26913 N 83RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 26913 N 83RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26913 N 83RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26913 N 83RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
