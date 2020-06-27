26910 N 87TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**APPLICATION ACCEPTED 10.16.19**Stunning 6 bed 4.5 bath has everything you need! Huge gourmet kitchen, stainless steal appliances, double oven and two granite kitchen islands. Office and built in desk and cabinets;a breathtaking staircase leads you to a huge loft upstairs. Laundry room upstairs (Washer & Dryer Hook-Up Only), huge master bedroom and bathroom w/ his and her closets. The house is nestled on a hill and has beautiful mountain views! West Wing Elementary School is around the corner! This pleasant and spacious property sits at the foothills of the Peoria West Wing Mountain Preserve. So many hiking trails nearby!!