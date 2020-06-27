All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 26910 N 87TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
26910 N 87TH Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

26910 N 87TH Drive

26910 North 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26910 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**APPLICATION ACCEPTED 10.16.19**Stunning 6 bed 4.5 bath has everything you need! Huge gourmet kitchen, stainless steal appliances, double oven and two granite kitchen islands. Office and built in desk and cabinets;a breathtaking staircase leads you to a huge loft upstairs. Laundry room upstairs (Washer & Dryer Hook-Up Only), huge master bedroom and bathroom w/ his and her closets. The house is nestled on a hill and has beautiful mountain views! West Wing Elementary School is around the corner! This pleasant and spacious property sits at the foothills of the Peoria West Wing Mountain Preserve. So many hiking trails nearby!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26910 N 87TH Drive have any available units?
26910 N 87TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26910 N 87TH Drive have?
Some of 26910 N 87TH Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26910 N 87TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26910 N 87TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26910 N 87TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26910 N 87TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 26910 N 87TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26910 N 87TH Drive offers parking.
Does 26910 N 87TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26910 N 87TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26910 N 87TH Drive have a pool?
No, 26910 N 87TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26910 N 87TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 26910 N 87TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26910 N 87TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26910 N 87TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College