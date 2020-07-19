26891 N 84th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

This stunning home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Floor plan features a formal living room and formal dining area. Large island kitchen with snackbar open to the family room. Kitchen includes black appliances (range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Tile throughout living areas with carpet in the bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout. Master Suite has dual sinks, separate tub and large shower, and walk-in closet. Hall bath also has dual sinks. Home has a beautiful grassy backyard and front yard, and best of all, LANDSCAPING SERVICE IS INCLUDED! 2-Car Garage with Opener.