26891 N 84th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26891 N 84th Ave

26891 N 84th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

26891 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
This stunning home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Floor plan features a formal living room and formal dining area. Large island kitchen with snackbar open to the family room. Kitchen includes black appliances (range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Tile throughout living areas with carpet in the bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout. Master Suite has dual sinks, separate tub and large shower, and walk-in closet. Hall bath also has dual sinks. Home has a beautiful grassy backyard and front yard, and best of all, LANDSCAPING SERVICE IS INCLUDED! 2-Car Garage with Opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26891 N 84th Ave have any available units?
26891 N 84th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26891 N 84th Ave have?
Some of 26891 N 84th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26891 N 84th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26891 N 84th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26891 N 84th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 26891 N 84th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 26891 N 84th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 26891 N 84th Ave offers parking.
Does 26891 N 84th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26891 N 84th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26891 N 84th Ave have a pool?
No, 26891 N 84th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26891 N 84th Ave have accessible units?
No, 26891 N 84th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26891 N 84th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26891 N 84th Ave has units with dishwashers.
