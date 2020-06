Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Westwing Escape! Warm Tuscan feel thru-out this exquisite home. 3 bedroom + Den. New Interior paint and Crown Moulding. Hardwood floors and a cooks dream Kitchen with Stunning stone backsplash, 42 inch cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, built in Microwave/Oven. Oversized cooktop with Hood. Stacked stone fireplace entertainment niche in family room. Resort Style backyard with brick pavers, lush landscape, a sparkling pool and built in BBQ. This home is a must See!!