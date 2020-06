26086 N 108TH Avenue

Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED, & MOVE-IN READY FOR LONG TERM OR SHORT-TERM STAY. AMENITIES INCLUDE: TILE & BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD FLOORING** SOARING CEILINGS, FORMAL DINING ROOM/DEN/PLAYROOM**GOURMET KITCHEN, W/UPGRADED CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, LARGE ISLAND w/seating,and a massive 'WALK IN' PANTRY** MASTER SUITE has DOUBLE SINKS, DOUBLE SHOWER HEAD SHOWER, and SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSETS* CORNER LOT with EXPANSIVE BACKYARD with PREMIUM VIEWS. ALSO HAS A SMALL PARK NEXT DOOR!! BUILT IN GAS GRILL, GAS FIRE PIT & FIRE BOWLS ACCENT BEAUTIFUL HEATED POOL. ARTIFICIAL TURF LAWN* CLOSE TO PEORIA SPORTS COMPLEX AND SURPRISE STADIUM!! **The owners want you to enjoy your stay- if there is anything special you want to request, please ask-- will try to accommodate