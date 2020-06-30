25497 N 103RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

ALMOST NEW STUNNING! 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom single level POOL home in prime gated location!! 1/2 mile only to TOP rated BASIS schools, close to all shopping and restaurants and 303 loop. Pool is less than 6 months old, has LED lighting , controls on app for variable speed pump. Gorgeous kitchen complete with gas cook top and double ovens and HUGE center island. Designer lights, custom paint and 12 foot ceilings in great room, 10 foot ceilings throughout rest of house. Front bedroom has private full bathroom attached and den in front perfect for extra TV room or office. LOW solar payment tenant responsible for is only $186 a month, landlord pays HOA.