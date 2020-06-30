21221 N 79TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 story home in desired Fletcher Height's neighborhood. Front door opens to living room, kitchen and dining room floor plan. Built in entertainment system in family room is a nice touch. Split floor plan with Master and on-suite looking into backyard. A small desk nook off the master is a nice addition. 2 more bedrooms share another full size bathroom. There is a den large enough to be used as a 4th bedroom. 2 car garage with shelves already installed. All appliances included. Come see this home today!