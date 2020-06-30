All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 21221 N 79TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
21221 N 79TH Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:56 AM

21221 N 79TH Drive

21221 North 79th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21221 North 79th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story home in desired Fletcher Height's neighborhood. Front door opens to living room, kitchen and dining room floor plan. Built in entertainment system in family room is a nice touch. Split floor plan with Master and on-suite looking into backyard. A small desk nook off the master is a nice addition. 2 more bedrooms share another full size bathroom. There is a den large enough to be used as a 4th bedroom. 2 car garage with shelves already installed. All appliances included. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21221 N 79TH Drive have any available units?
21221 N 79TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 21221 N 79TH Drive have?
Some of 21221 N 79TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21221 N 79TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21221 N 79TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21221 N 79TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21221 N 79TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 21221 N 79TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21221 N 79TH Drive offers parking.
Does 21221 N 79TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21221 N 79TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21221 N 79TH Drive have a pool?
No, 21221 N 79TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21221 N 79TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 21221 N 79TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21221 N 79TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21221 N 79TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College