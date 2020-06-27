All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 20926 N 107th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
20926 N 107th Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

20926 N 107th Dr

20926 North 107th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20926 North 107th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85373
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN VENTANA LAKES COMMUNITY *** - Ventana Lakes is an age restricted community, you must be 55+ to qualify.

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1475 square feet in Ventana Lakes located in Sun City. The interior features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master suite with separate exit to back yard, walk in closet and double sinks & separate tub/shower in the bathroom, other 2 bedrooms also have walk in closets, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front and back yards.

Cross Streets: Beardsley Rd & 107th Ave
Directions: North on 107th Ave, West on Burnett Rd, North on Ventana Dr East, East on 107th Dr to home on the Left

(RLNE5077075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20926 N 107th Dr have any available units?
20926 N 107th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20926 N 107th Dr have?
Some of 20926 N 107th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20926 N 107th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20926 N 107th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20926 N 107th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20926 N 107th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20926 N 107th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20926 N 107th Dr offers parking.
Does 20926 N 107th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20926 N 107th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20926 N 107th Dr have a pool?
No, 20926 N 107th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20926 N 107th Dr have accessible units?
No, 20926 N 107th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20926 N 107th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20926 N 107th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College