20926 N 107th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN VENTANA LAKES COMMUNITY *** - Ventana Lakes is an age restricted community, you must be 55+ to qualify.



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1475 square feet in Ventana Lakes located in Sun City. The interior features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master suite with separate exit to back yard, walk in closet and double sinks & separate tub/shower in the bathroom, other 2 bedrooms also have walk in closets, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front and back yards.



Cross Streets: Beardsley Rd & 107th Ave

Directions: North on 107th Ave, West on Burnett Rd, North on Ventana Dr East, East on 107th Dr to home on the Left



(RLNE5077075)