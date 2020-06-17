All apartments in Peoria
20487 N 94TH Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

20487 N 94TH Avenue

20487 North 94th Avenue · (602) 499-1575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20487 North 94th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Home has recently been completely remodeled. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bath Peoria home in Dove Valley Ranch. Quartz counter tops, 2 Smart TV's, one in great room and one in the master bedroom. Easy access to Loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium, State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena and lots of local venues. Brand new king bed in the master bedroom. Queen bed in the 2nd bedroom and pull out sofa sleeper in the den. Refreshing pool to cool off in the back yard.Everything ready for your winter break/spring training visit to the Valley of the Sun. $200/month utilities included. Tenant responsible for anything over $200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20487 N 94TH Avenue have any available units?
20487 N 94TH Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20487 N 94TH Avenue have?
Some of 20487 N 94TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20487 N 94TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20487 N 94TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20487 N 94TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20487 N 94TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20487 N 94TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 20487 N 94TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 20487 N 94TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20487 N 94TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20487 N 94TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20487 N 94TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 20487 N 94TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20487 N 94TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20487 N 94TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20487 N 94TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
