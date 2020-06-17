20487 N 94TH Avenue

Amenities

Home has recently been completely remodeled. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bath Peoria home in Dove Valley Ranch. Quartz counter tops, 2 Smart TV's, one in great room and one in the master bedroom. Easy access to Loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium, State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena and lots of local venues. Brand new king bed in the master bedroom. Queen bed in the 2nd bedroom and pull out sofa sleeper in the den. Refreshing pool to cool off in the back yard.Everything ready for your winter break/spring training visit to the Valley of the Sun. $200/month utilities included. Tenant responsible for anything over $200.