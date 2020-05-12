20205 N 84th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bed Home in Peoria with large backyard on Cul-de-sac Lot - Gorgeous!! Move in ready, four bedroom home on cul-de-sac oversized lot with three car tandem garage with many upgrades. This two story home features tile in all the wet areas, and carpet in the living areas, nice blinds throughout, the kitchen has granite counter tops and backsplash. All bedrooms are upstairs with decent sized loft. The master bathroom features double sinks and separate shower and tub. Mature, and easy to care for landscaping in the front yard. The large backyard is classy and professionally landscaped and perfect for entertaining!! Backyard has large patio, grassy area, citrus trees and exquiiste paved walkways. Close to top rated schools and easy access to the 101 Freeway. Close to Peoria shopping and restaurants and easy access to the P83 corridor. MUST SEE!!



(RLNE2944751)