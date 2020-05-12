All apartments in Peoria
20205 N 84th Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:03 AM

20205 N 84th Ave

20205 North 84th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20205 North 84th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home in Peoria with large backyard on Cul-de-sac Lot - Gorgeous!! Move in ready, four bedroom home on cul-de-sac oversized lot with three car tandem garage with many upgrades. This two story home features tile in all the wet areas, and carpet in the living areas, nice blinds throughout, the kitchen has granite counter tops and backsplash. All bedrooms are upstairs with decent sized loft. The master bathroom features double sinks and separate shower and tub. Mature, and easy to care for landscaping in the front yard. The large backyard is classy and professionally landscaped and perfect for entertaining!! Backyard has large patio, grassy area, citrus trees and exquiiste paved walkways. Close to top rated schools and easy access to the 101 Freeway. Close to Peoria shopping and restaurants and easy access to the P83 corridor. MUST SEE!!

(RLNE2944751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20205 N 84th Ave have any available units?
20205 N 84th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20205 N 84th Ave have?
Some of 20205 N 84th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20205 N 84th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20205 N 84th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20205 N 84th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20205 N 84th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20205 N 84th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20205 N 84th Ave offers parking.
Does 20205 N 84th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20205 N 84th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20205 N 84th Ave have a pool?
No, 20205 N 84th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20205 N 84th Ave have accessible units?
No, 20205 N 84th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20205 N 84th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20205 N 84th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
