Peoria, AZ
19917 N 91st Ln
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

19917 N 91st Ln

19917 North 91st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19917 North 91st Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This single level home located in the adult community of Westbrook Village is now available for move in! Meticulously maintained, this home is immaculate, simple and perfect for someone looking for an easy to maintain property with tons of beauty to offer. The interior was just freshly painted throughout in a neutral two-tone scheme, all carpet is brand new and tile is all throughout the common areas. The front and rear yards are beautifully landscaped and require very little maintenance. All appliances and a full size washer and dryer convey. The master suite is split from the guest wing and boasts a walk-in closet and dual sinks. Primary lease holder(s) must be at least 40 years of age or older and cannot have any kids under the age of 19 to qualify. The Westbrook community has TONS of amenities to offer including championship golf courses, recreation centers, pools and spas, fitness center, billiards, bocce ball courts and so much more! Come check the place out while you still can!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19917 N 91st Ln have any available units?
19917 N 91st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19917 N 91st Ln have?
Some of 19917 N 91st Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19917 N 91st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19917 N 91st Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19917 N 91st Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19917 N 91st Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19917 N 91st Ln offer parking?
No, 19917 N 91st Ln does not offer parking.
Does 19917 N 91st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19917 N 91st Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19917 N 91st Ln have a pool?
Yes, 19917 N 91st Ln has a pool.
Does 19917 N 91st Ln have accessible units?
No, 19917 N 91st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19917 N 91st Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19917 N 91st Ln has units with dishwashers.
