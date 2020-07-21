19917 N 91st Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This single level home located in the adult community of Westbrook Village is now available for move in! Meticulously maintained, this home is immaculate, simple and perfect for someone looking for an easy to maintain property with tons of beauty to offer. The interior was just freshly painted throughout in a neutral two-tone scheme, all carpet is brand new and tile is all throughout the common areas. The front and rear yards are beautifully landscaped and require very little maintenance. All appliances and a full size washer and dryer convey. The master suite is split from the guest wing and boasts a walk-in closet and dual sinks. Primary lease holder(s) must be at least 40 years of age or older and cannot have any kids under the age of 19 to qualify. The Westbrook community has TONS of amenities to offer including championship golf courses, recreation centers, pools and spas, fitness center, billiards, bocce ball courts and so much more! Come check the place out while you still can!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest