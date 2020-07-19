All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19537 N 108TH Avenue

19537 North 108th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19537 North 108th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85373
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy the beauty and grandeur of Arizona living in this STUNNING and EXQUISITELY RENOVATED 2BR/2BA home in the Ventana Lakes (adult 55+) community. Wonderful home for entertaining and enjoying outdoor space with friends and family. Open floor plan with DESIGNER upgrades. Home is immaculate inside and out. Features include vaulted ceilings, NEW FURNITURE, upgraded kitchen w/quartz counters/island & NEW SS appliances, spacious great room with large screen TV, two dining areas, new paint and porcelain flooring, washer/dryer in laundry room, 2 car garage. Master bedroom and en suite bath with quartz countertop and dual sink vanity. Private MB exit to a private covered patio. 2nd bedroom w/private entrance to 2nd bath. Gas BBQ, large yard & patio. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Jan-May $3900/mo. Includes utilities, internet, digital cable. 9 lakes, waterfalls, walking paths, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, yacht club...and much more! Close to restaurants, shopping, Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium & Westgate Center. Quick access to the Loop 101 and 303 for ease of travel to many parts of the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19537 N 108TH Avenue have any available units?
19537 N 108TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19537 N 108TH Avenue have?
Some of 19537 N 108TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19537 N 108TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19537 N 108TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19537 N 108TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19537 N 108TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19537 N 108TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19537 N 108TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 19537 N 108TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19537 N 108TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19537 N 108TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 19537 N 108TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19537 N 108TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19537 N 108TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19537 N 108TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19537 N 108TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
