19537 N 108TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Enjoy the beauty and grandeur of Arizona living in this STUNNING and EXQUISITELY RENOVATED 2BR/2BA home in the Ventana Lakes (adult 55+) community. Wonderful home for entertaining and enjoying outdoor space with friends and family. Open floor plan with DESIGNER upgrades. Home is immaculate inside and out. Features include vaulted ceilings, NEW FURNITURE, upgraded kitchen w/quartz counters/island & NEW SS appliances, spacious great room with large screen TV, two dining areas, new paint and porcelain flooring, washer/dryer in laundry room, 2 car garage. Master bedroom and en suite bath with quartz countertop and dual sink vanity. Private MB exit to a private covered patio. 2nd bedroom w/private entrance to 2nd bath. Gas BBQ, large yard & patio. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Jan-May $3900/mo. Includes utilities, internet, digital cable. 9 lakes, waterfalls, walking paths, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, yacht club...and much more! Close to restaurants, shopping, Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium & Westgate Center. Quick access to the Loop 101 and 303 for ease of travel to many parts of the Valley.