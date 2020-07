Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

NEWLY REMODELED FROM THE FLOOR UP, LIKE MOVING INTO A NEW HOME. LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT WITH MULTIPLE PARKING OPTIONS. BACKYARD IS FENCED IN WITH STORAGE SHEDS, OVER-SIZED BONUS ROOM AND SCREENED IN PATIO.MASTER BEDROOM WITH 1.5 BATHROOMS AND A FULL BATH FOR GUEST ROOM.ALL NEW APPLIANCES AS OF 3/11/2020MORE PHOTOS TO FOLLOW SOON